Beltran is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Phillies, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Without the luxury of a designated hitter in Philadelphia, Beltran will head to the bench for a night off. The Astros will employ an outfield of Norichika Aoki, Derek Fisher and Josh Reddick while the veteran sits out, although Beltran could slot into left field for the series finale if the Astros really want his bat in action.