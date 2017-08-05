Astros' Carlos Beltran: Back in lineup after illness
Beltran is back in the lineup Friday after missing Thursday's game with an illness, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Beltran managed to power through the pain to make a pinch-hit appearance, but couldn't reach base. He has six multi-hit games and owns a .283/.333/.433 batting line since the All-Star break.
