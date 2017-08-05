Beltran is back in the lineup Friday after missing Thursday's game with an illness, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Beltran managed to power through the pain to make a pinch-hit appearance, but couldn't reach base. He has six multi-hit games and owns a .283/.333/.433 batting line since the All-Star break.

