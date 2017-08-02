Beltran went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Rays.

For much of the season, Beltran has been a passenger on the Astros' non-stop bus heading to the postseason, contributing less to Houston's success than the team's other regulars. But he's going through a good stretch of late, having hit in eight straight games, going 12-for-32 with a homer, six RBI and seven runs scored.