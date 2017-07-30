Astros' Carlos Beltran: Gets day off Sunday
Beltran is out of the lineup Sunday against the Tigers.
The Astros have routinely rested Beltran this season during Sunday day games, so there's nothing to see here. Evan Gattis will slot in as the team's designated hitter for the afternoon, occupying the cleanup spot.
