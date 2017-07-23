Beltran is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Beltran has managed only four hits in 20 at-bats while starting the last five games, so he'll take a seat Sunday in favor of Evan Gattis, who will assume DH duties and man the cleanup spot. With a .229/.285/.404 line for the season, Beltran is one of the few underachievers for a potent Astros lineup, but doesn't seem to be in any immediate danger of losing out on regular at-bats.