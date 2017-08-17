Astros' Carlos Beltran: Goes yard Wednesday
Beltran went 2-for-3 with a solo homer and two RBI Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.
Beltran drove in both of his runs against starter Taijuan Walker, taking him deep for a solo shot in the second inning before adding a sac fly in the third. The switch-hitting veteran has provided some pop out of the DH spot with 14 home runs and 23 doubles.
