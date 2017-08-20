Play

Beltran is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the A's.

Beltran is 0-for-8 over his last three games, so he'll head to the bench after starting four straight contests. George Springer will serve as the DH in his place, opening up a spot for Jake Marisnick to start in centerfield for the game.

