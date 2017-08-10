Astros' Carlos Beltran: Heads to bench Thursday
Beltran is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
After going 0-for-4 Wednesday, Beltran will head to the bench for a breather as George Springer slides over to DH and Jake Marisnick draws the start in center field. The veteran has been hitting the ball well since the All-Star break, going 24-for-79 (.304) with six extra-base hits in 20 games.
More News
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...