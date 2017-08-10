Beltran is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After going 0-for-4 Wednesday, Beltran will head to the bench for a breather as George Springer slides over to DH and Jake Marisnick draws the start in center field. The veteran has been hitting the ball well since the All-Star break, going 24-for-79 (.304) with six extra-base hits in 20 games.