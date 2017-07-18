Astros' Carlos Beltran: Launches home run following day off
Beltran went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer Monday against the Mariners.
Beltran looked refreshed after getting the previous night off, driving in multiple runs in a game for the first time since June 17. The 40-year-old switch hitter is far from the focal point of this talented Houston lineup, but his combination of power and patience still makes Beltran a tough out. His line now sits at .235/.291/.419.
