Beltran is out of the lineup for Game 6 of the ALCS against the Yankees on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Beltran will head to the bench as the Astros face elimination against Luis Severino and the Yankees at Minute Maid Park. In his place, Evan Gattis will spend the contest in the DH spot, while batting eighth.

