Beltran is not in the lineup for Game 1 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Beltran will open Game 1 on the bench with no designated hitter available at Dodger Stadium. He likely won't start any games in Los Angeles, though he'll be available as a pinch hitter and could return to the starting nine when the Astros return home. Beltran is just 3-for-17 (.176) so far this postseason.