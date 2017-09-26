Play

Beltran is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers.

Beltran will start on the bench for the third time in four games as the Astros look to give him ample rest in the final week to keep him fresh for the postseason. In his place, Evan Gattis is batting cleanup as the designated hitter.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast