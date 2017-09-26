Astros' Carlos Beltran: Not in lineup Tuesday
Beltran is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers.
Beltran will start on the bench for the third time in four games as the Astros look to give him ample rest in the final week to keep him fresh for the postseason. In his place, Evan Gattis is batting cleanup as the designated hitter.
More News
-
Astros' Carlos Beltran: Held out again Saturday•
-
Astros' Carlos Beltran: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Astros' Carlos Beltran: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Astros' Carlos Beltran: Makes rare contribution Saturday•
-
Astros' Carlos Beltran: Not part of Friday's lineup•
-
Astros' Carlos Beltran: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...