Beltran is out of the lineup for Game 1 of the ALDS against the Red Sox on Thursday, MLB.com's Brian McTaggart reports.

Beltran will occupy a spot on the bench for the opening game of this series, while Evan Gattis draws a start as the designated hitter. Since Aug. 17, Beltran has slashed just .163/.232/.233 with no home runs and three RBI in 28 games.