Play

Beltran is out of the lineup against the Red Sox on Thursday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Beltran retreats to the bench following a 1-for-5 performance during Wednesday's game in Arlington. In his place, Evan Gattis will pick up a start at the DH spot, while batting fifth in the order.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast