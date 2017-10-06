Play

Beltran is not in the lineup against the Red Sox on Friday for Game 2.

Following Thursday's victory, manager A.J. Hinch will trot out the same exact starting nine as the Astros look to take a 2-0 lead in the ALDS before the series shifts to Boston. Evan Gattis will once again man the DH spot while Beltran remains on the bench.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast