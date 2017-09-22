Play

Beltran is not in the lineup Friday against the Angels.

Beltran has started three of Houston's last four games. In that time he's gone 0-for-11 at the dish, bringing his line down to .189/.231/.297 for the month of September. Evan Gattis will get the nod to start at the DH spot Friday night while Beltran gets the night off.

