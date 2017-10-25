Astros' Carlos Beltran: Out of lineup for Game 2
Beltran is not in the lineup for Game 2 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Wednesday, Eric Stephen of True Blue LA reports.
Without the DH available at Dodger Stadium, Beltran will once again take a seat on the bench as the team faces Rich Hill for the second contest of the Fall Classic. Looking ahead, with right-hander Yu Darvish on the mound for Los Angeles in Game 3, Beltran may be back in the lineup Friday when the series heads to Houston.
