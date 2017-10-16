Beltran is not in the lineup for Game 3 of the ALCS against the Yankees on Monday.

Beltran will head to the bench after starting the previous two games of the series and going 0-for-6. With Beltran opening on the bench, Yulieski Gurriel will serve as Houston's designated hitter, with Marwin Gonzalez manning first and Cameron Maybin stepping in to start in left field.