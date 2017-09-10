Play

Beltran is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Beltran went 2-for-3 with a double and run scored during the nightcap of Saturday's doubleheader, but he'll head to the bench as the Astros close out their weekend series against Kendall Graveman and the A's. Evan Gattis will handle the designated hitter duties in his stead.

