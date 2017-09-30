Play

Beltran is out of Saturday's lineup against the Red Sox, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

He has been playing roughly every other day this month, and will once again take a seat after getting the start Friday and going 1-for-4. Evan Gattis is starting at DH and hitting fifth.

