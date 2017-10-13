Astros' Carlos Beltran: Set to DH on Friday
Beltran is in the lineup for Game 1 of the ALCS against the Yankees on Friday.
Beltran will bat seventh out of the DH spot against Masahiro Tanaka following his clutch hitting during Monday's series-clinching victory over Boston. During the ALDS, Beltran went 2-for-5 with one double and one walk.
