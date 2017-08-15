Astros' Carlos Beltran: Sitting out again Tuesday
Beltran is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Beltran will hit the bench for the second consecutive day and third time in six days, a byproduct of the Astros having no DH spot available in their lineup. With the Astros and Diamondbacks set to wrap up their four-game series with games Wednesday and Thursday back in Houston, it shouldn't be long before Beltran returns to a starting role.
