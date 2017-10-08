Astros' Carlos Beltran: Starts at DH on Sunday
Beltran is serving as the Astros' designated hitter in Sunday's ALDS Game 3 against the Red Sox.
The Astros deployed Evan Gattis as their designated hitter in each of the first two games of the postseason series, but they'll send in the veteran Beltran for Game 3 against Doug Fister and the Red Sox. The 40-year-old hit just .196 during the final month of the regular season.
