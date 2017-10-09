Astros' Carlos Beltran: Takes seat Monday
Beltran is out of the lineup Monday in the Astros' matchup with the Red Sox in Game 4 of their ALDS series, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Though he owns a 10-for-27 lifetime mark against Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello, Beltran will head to the bench in favor of Evan Gattis, who will bat eighth as the Astros' designated hitter. Through the first three games of the series, Beltran has gone 1-for-4 with a walk.
