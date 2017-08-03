Astros' Carlos Beltran: Takes seat Thursday
Beltran is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays.
Beltran went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's game to end his eight-game hitting streak, so he'll get the series finale off. A.J. Reed will take over designated hitter duties for the contest, batting eighth.
