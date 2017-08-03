Beltran is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays.

Beltran went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's game to end his eight-game hitting streak, so he'll get the series finale off. A.J. Reed will take over designated hitter duties for the contest, batting eighth.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast