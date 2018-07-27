Astros' Carlos Correa: Aggressively hits off tee

Correa (back) hit off a tee for a second consecutive day Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Manager A.J. Hinch described Correa as aggressively hitting off a tee. The injured shortstop has slowly ramped up his baseball activities and will likely require a brief rehabilitation stint before returning to Houston's active roster.

