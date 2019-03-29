Astros' Carlos Correa: Already ruled out for Saturday

Correa (neck) will miss at least the next two games, both against the Rays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Correa will be held out of the next two matchups due to neck soreness, and manager A.J. Hinch won't allow his starting shortstop to return until he manages to turn in a full day of baseball activities. While it's good news that Correa felt good Friday, he won't be taking any cuts just yet. He could be back in action in time for Sunday's series finale against the Rays if all goes according to plan. Aledmys Diaz is in line for time at short until Correa is cleared.