Astros' Carlos Correa: Avoids serious injury
Correa (toe) will be day-to-day after exiting Monday's game early, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Correa fouled a ball off the same toe during Sunday's game against Texas and then reaggravated it while taking a ground ball in the second inning of Monday's contest. It appears the Astros removed the 23-year-old shortstop as a precaution, and they'll likely gauge how Correa is feeling before making a decision on his status for Tuesday's game against the Orioles.
