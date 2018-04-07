Astros' Carlos Correa: Back in lineup Friday

Correa went 0-for-3 with an RBI in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Padres.

Correa had been given a day off Wednesday, which, coupled with Thursday's off day, gave the shortstop a nice two-day break. It gave him some extra time for any lingering issues he may have had with a toe injury sustained earlier in the week after fouling a ball off his foot.

