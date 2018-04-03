Astros' Carlos Correa: Back in lineup Tuesday

Correa (toe) is batting cleanup and playing shortstop Tuesday against the Orioles, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Correa left Monday's game prematurely due to a left big toe injury, but he'll return to the lineup Tuesday after X-rays clarified that there isn't a greater issue in play. The 23-year-old will continue to play a prominent role in the Astros' offense unless his toe acts up again in Tuesday's tilt.