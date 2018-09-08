Astros' Carlos Correa: Back issue lingering

Correa indicated prior to Saturday's game at Boston the back injury that cost him six weeks earlier this season is still bothering him, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Correa said, "Sometimes waking up with my back tight again, sometimes feeling fine. It's just been hard to get in a rhythm." The 24-year-old seems frustrated but avoided pinning his struggles -- he's slashing .165/.250/.212 since being activated Aug. 10 -- on the lingering injury.