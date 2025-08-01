Correa (illness) is batting fourth and starting at third base for Friday's game against the Red Sox.

Correa was out of the lineup Wednesday in Minnesota with an illness before he was traded back to the Astros on Thursday. With Jeremy Pena (ribs) activated from the IL on Friday, Correa will man third base moving forward for Houston. The 30-year-old is slashing .267/.319/.386 with seven home runs, 31 RBI, 40 runs scored and a 26:68 BB:K across 364 plate appearances this season. Returning to the Astros could wake up his bat.