Astros' Carlos Correa: Begins throwing, nears hitting in cage

Correa (back) took ground balls for a second straight day Wednesday and incorporated some throwing during his pre-game work, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Correa did his most work Wednesday since hitting the disabled list June 26 and said he planned on hitting in a cage later in the day. There was no confirmation of him hitting, but the ramping up of baseball activities is a positive sign.

