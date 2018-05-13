Astros' Carlos Correa: Clubs sixth homer Saturday

Correa went 1-for-2 with a walk and a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Rangers.

The shortstop has been stuck in a rut lately, hitting .194 (7-for-36) since the calendar flipped to May, but Correa does have two homers, six RBI and five runs in 10 games on the month to date. His overall .295/.380/.511 slash line remains strong, but the 23-year-old showed in 2017 that his ceiling is much higher than that.