Astros' Carlos Correa: Clubs sixth homer Saturday
Correa went 1-for-2 with a walk and a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Rangers.
The shortstop has been stuck in a rut lately, hitting .194 (7-for-36) since the calendar flipped to May, but Correa does have two homers, six RBI and five runs in 10 games on the month to date. His overall .295/.380/.511 slash line remains strong, but the 23-year-old showed in 2017 that his ceiling is much higher than that.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...