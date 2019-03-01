Astros' Carlos Correa: Collects first RBI of spring

Correa went 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's game against Miami.

Correa managed to record his first base hit of the spring on an RBI double to center in the bottom of the first inning. He posted the worst batting average of his brief career in 2018 over 110 games (.239) and his power numbers dipped noticeably, although injuries played a role in his struggles at the dish.