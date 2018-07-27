Astros' Carlos Correa: Could begin rehab assignment next week

Correa (back) is hopeful that he will be able to embark on a minor-league rehab assignment at some point next week after resuming baseball activities last weekend, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Correa was able to aggressively hit off a tee a couple times this week and is set to field ground balls prior to Houston's game against Texas on Saturday. The shortstop added that he's been running and participating in agility drills without any issues and that his back "feels great." He will likely need to compete in multiple games at the minor-league level but this is obviously another step in the right direction.