Astros' Carlos Correa: Could return over weekend
Correa (back) is expected to come off the disabled list sometime this weekend, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Correa will play two more games at Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the hope he'll play in the field for all nine innings. If all goes well, the Astros are optimistic that he'll return to the big club over the weekend, as they are scheduled for a four-game series with Seattle.
