Astros' Carlos Correa: Drives in three run Sunday
Correa went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a sac fly and three RBI in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Royals.
It was Correa's 13th long ball of the season alongside 47 RBI and a .855 OPS. The 23-year-old shortstop is starting to catch fire; he has four multi-hit efforts in his last six games with eight RBI and three home runs. With an upcoming series against the Rays, Correa and the Astros should get some favorable matchups to start the fantasy week.
