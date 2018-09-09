Astros' Carlos Correa: Dropped in order

Correa went 1-for-5 with a double in Saturday's win over Boston.

Correa's second-inning double started a rally that erased Boston's early 1-0 lead. It was just his second extra-base hit since being activated from the disabled list in mid-August. His weak production led to him being dropped to fifth in the batting order Saturday, the first time this season he's batted lower than fourth in 2018. The shortstop admitted to lingering soreness in his back, which has affected his swing and is a contributing factor to his .165 (14-for-85) average over 24 games entering Saturday.

More News
Our Latest Stories