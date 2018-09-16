Astros' Carlos Correa: Dropped to sixth

Correa went 1-for-5 with a stolen base in Saturday's 10-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Correa, the Astros' primary cleanup hitter since 2017, was dropped in the batting order for the second time in a week. The shortstop hit out of the six-hole Saturday, as he endures a slump that's reaching its second month. Correa's batting .170 (19-for-112) with just three extra-base hits over the last 31 games. Yuli Gurriel and Marwin Gonzalez have been promoted ahead of Correa.

