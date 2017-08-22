Astros' Carlos Correa: Early September return in play

Correa (thumb) estimated that he will need about a week of rehab games before he returns, although he has not yet been sent on a rehab assignment, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

He took batting practice with the team Tuesday and will meet with the team doctor to determine the plan for his impending rehab assignment. Once he gets sent to an affiliate, Correa estimates he will need 20-to-30 at-bats before he returns to the Astros. An early-September return seems like the most likely scenario.