Astros' Carlos Correa: Ends slide in cold Minnesota

Correa went 2-for-4 with a double and scored both runs in Monday's 2-0 win over the Twins.

It wasn't a good night for the hitters as the temperature dipped to 35 degrees by the first pitch, but Correa managed to break an 0-for-12 slide with a sixth-inning double. He's scored a team-high nine runs, which puts him in a tie for ninth in MLB. Those are the perks of hitting in the middle of a stacked lineup. The Astros will have another night game Tuesday before an afternoon, and presumably warmer, game on getaway day Wednesday.

