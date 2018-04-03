Astros' Carlos Correa: Exits Monday's game early
Correa left Monday's game against the Orioles after experiencing discomfort in his left foot's big toe, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.
Following Correa's departure, J.D. Davis entered the game to play first base while Marwin Gonzalez moved to shortstop. It's unclear if Correa is dealing with a serious injury or if the decision to pull him from the game was a precautionary measure, but more information should be available soon. If he has to miss time, expect Gonzalez to fill in at shortstop.
