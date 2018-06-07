Astros' Carlos Correa: Exits with right side discomfort

Correa exited Wednesday's game against the Mariners with right side discomfort, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Correa was 1-for-3 with a walk before being replaced by Marwin Gonzalez prior to the top of the eighth inning. He apparently felt something during his final at-bat in the seventh inning, though specifics remain unclear at this point. Consider the shortstop day-to-day for now. He'll be reevaluated Thursday.

