Astros' Carlos Correa: Expands activities

Correa took ground balls at shortstop and did some baserunning prior to the Astros' game Sunday against the Rangers, Christian Boutwell of MLB.com reports.

Per Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston, Correa said that workout went "great," fueling optimism that he'll be able to begin a minor-league rehab assignment during the upcoming week. Correa will travel with the Astros to Seattle and will go through a normal pregame routine Monday before the Astros likely map out his rehab schedule.