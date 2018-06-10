Astros' Carlos Correa: Expected back Tuesday
Astros manager A.J. Hinch said that he expects Correa (side) to rejoin the lineup Tuesday against the Athletics, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Correa will be sidelined for a fourth straight game Sunday against the Rangers while he recovers from a sore right side, but it appears a trip to the disabled list won't be necessary for the star shortstop. He was able to put in a workout in the infield Sunday, and with a team off day Monday, the Astros anticipate that Correa will be healthy enough to suit up for the series opener in Oakland. Correa's return to the starting nine would result in Marwin Gonzalez shifting back to left field on a regular basis.
