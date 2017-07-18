Astros' Carlos Correa: Expected to miss close to eight weeks
Correa will undergo surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb, and while the Astros have said he will be out 6-to-8 weeks, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports that the expectation is that it will be closer to eight weeks.
Correa was placed on the 10-day DL on Tuesday, leaving the Astros to go with a combination of Marwin Gonzalez and Alex Bregman at shortstop with Colin Moran seeing some starts at third base. Mike Trout recently returned from the exact same procedure, and was ready in just under six weeks but Rosenthal has heard Correa's absence will be a tad longer. An early-September return to the big-league lineup seems like the best-case scenario.
