Astros' Carlos Correa: Fields groundballs

Correa (back) fielded groundballs from a stationary stance on the field before Monday's game, Christian Boutwell of MLB.com reports.

While it was a minor achievement, this marks the first baseball activities for Correa since he landed on the disabled list. He is still not swinging a bat or moving in the field or on the bases, so there is no expectation that he will be back until sometime after the All-Star break.

