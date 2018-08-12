Astros' Carlos Correa: Gets first hit since return

Correa went 1-for-5 with an RBI in Sunday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Mariners.

Correa's check-swing dribbler in the eighth inning eluded the defense and ended up being a run-producing single. It was his first hit since being activated off the disabled list last week. He's 1-for-11 with two walks and four strikeouts since his return.