Astros' Carlos Correa: Goes deep Sunday

Correa went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Sunday against the Mariners.

All of Houston's runs in this 7-1 win came on the team's four homers, with Correa's seventh-inning blast providing the final margin. Despite suiting up for only 98 games because of a thumb injury, the 2012 first overall pick has 21 long balls, 71 runs scored and 71 RBI. The soon-to-be 23-year-old shortstop projects to be among the best offensive options at his position for the next decade despite playing his home games at the pitcher-friendly Minute Maid Park.